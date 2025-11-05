BDF Sweeps Molepolole Table Tennis Open 

While the BDF dominated, other clubs – among them Smash Table Tennis Club – made notable contributions

GAZETTE REPORTER

Army athletes continued their dominance in local table tennis circles, winning multiple titles at the Phoenix Assurance Molepolole Open Table Tennis Tournament over the weekend at Molepolole IHS Sports Hall.

The tournament, organised by Dithubaruba Table Tennis Club in collaboration with the Botswana Table Tennis Association, featured competition across men’s, women’s, veteran, and junior divisions.

BDF’S STRONGHOLD

Tshireletso Samuel of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) claimed the men’s singles title and P2,000 prize after a series of commanding performances.

Teammates Bakang Maloka and Thobo Matlhatsi completed the podium, reinforcing BDF’s stronghold in the category.

In the women’s singles, Constance Kuswani added another gold to BDF’s tally, defeating Tshepiso Rebatennne of Nhabe Table Tennis Club to take home P2,000 and a P750 voucher.

CLUBS CHALLENGE FOR GROUND

While the BDF dominated, other clubs also made notable contributions. In the veteran men’s singles, Matlhatsi struck again for gold, while Joseph Kgatlampane and Tiro Lesomo of Smash Table Tennis Club took silver and bronze respectively.

The juniors showed depth and promise for the sport’s future. Reneluwe Lekorwe of Smash and Boitlamo Nkele of Bontleng captured the boys’ and girls’ singles titles, each earning P1,200.

STRONG FINISH IN DOUBLES

Gabriella Tsiaka and Masa Motlhabane finished second and third in the girls’ event.

In doubles action, Matlhatsi and Maloka paired for the men’s doubles gold while Rebatennne and Emmah Lelatisitswe of Nhabe took the women’s doubles title.

