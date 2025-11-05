Why Presidential Judo Tourney Was Postponed 

Organisers cite President Duma Boko’s unavailability for the event, which was meant to honor the President’s recent recognition by the International Judo Federation

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Judo Federation (BJF) has postponed the Presidential Open Judo Championships that were scheduled for the weekend at the Botswana National Youth Council (BNYC) Hall in Gaborone, citing President Duma Boko’s unavailability.

EVENT TO HONOR THE PRESIDENT

According to BJF General Secretary Anastacia Linda Masingizane, the competition was meant to celebrate the President’s recognition by the International Judo Federation (IJF), which conferred upon him an honorary black belt during his visit to Hungary in June.

“So we also wanted to honor him and present a judo suit to him,” she said in a telephone interview. “But we then received correspondence from his office that he was not available. We also tried with the Minister of Sport and Arts so that he could receive it on the President’s behalf, but he was also unavailable.”

FEDERATION WORKING ON NEW DATE

Masingizane said the BJF is now working to identify a new date that will accommodate the President’s schedule. “We are looking for a new date that is suitable and we will communicate,” she stated.

ZAMBIA TOURNAMENT ALSO POSTPONED

Meanwhile, Masingizane revealed that the national judo team’s planned participation at the Zambia Airforce Commander Championships on November 18 has also been postponed.