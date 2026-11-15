One Last Gin Affair

The weather brought the drama, but the gin brought the party as the Grand Palm wrapped up its final Gin Experience of 2026.

A little rain was not about to spoil Gaborone’s cocktail plans. Gin enthusiasts turned out at the Grand Palm Hotel for the third and final Gin Experience of 2026, swapping the gloomy skies for premium pours, music and good company.

Running from 15:00 to 23:00, the outdoor gathering offered patrons an opportunity to explore the history of gin, discover distilling methods and sample an assortment of brands. Hendrick’s, Inverroche, Beefeater, Cruxland and Tanqueray were among the gins available for tasting.

The scheduled tasting session ran from 15:00 to 19:00, with an additional 15 minutes thrown in, giving guests a little more time to enjoy their favourite pours.

Beyond the drinks, the experience brought together cocktails, live entertainment and social connection in a relaxed setting.

The event forms part of the Grand Palm’s wider entertainment and lifestyle programme commemorating decades of hospitality, with support from partners including Benju, Lengau, Heineken Botswana and SMC Brands.