Two Six Seven Takes the Crown

Gaborone’s dining scene has a new reason to raise a glass as Two Six Seven Kitchen + Bar earns national recognition at the World Culinary Awards.

Two Six Seven Kitchen + Bar has added a major accolade to its name after being crowned Botswana’s Best Restaurant 2026 at the seventh annual World Culinary Awards.

Situated in the heart of Gaborone, the restaurant has built its identity around good food, thoughtfully crafted drinks and hospitality that brings people together. Whether it is a leisurely lunch or an evening out, its appeal lies in making dining as much about the experience as what is on the plate.

The World Culinary Awards celebrates excellence across the global culinary industry, recognising standout restaurants, hospitality brands, culinary hotels and destinations. It operates alongside the World Travel Awards, extending the recognition of excellence into the food and hospitality space.

For Two Six Seven, the win puts Botswana’s restaurant scene firmly on the international culinary radar.