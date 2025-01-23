Orange Supports Meryem Belkihel’s Solo Cycling Journey 

Moroccan adventurer is cycling for climate awareness and girls’ digital inclusion

Now in Botswana, MeghyLost is nearing her goal of completing 30,000 kilometres

GAZETTE REPORTER

Orange Botswana has joined hands with Moroccan adventurer Meryem Belkihel as she embarks on an extraordinary solo cycling journey across Africa.

Known by her online alias, MeghyLost, she is pedalling her way across the continent to raise awareness on climate change and promote access to the digital world for girls, with Orange’s “Khatwat Khir” initiative backing her mission.

Over 25,000km covered

Having already covered over 25,000 kilometres, Belkihel began her cycling journey in Morocco, travelling through the western region of Africa, Angola, Namibia, and South Africa. She is currently in Botswana as she continues her quest to reach the southern tip of the continent.

Despite the physical and mental challenges that she has faced, she remains undeterred in her goal to not only conquer Mt Kilimanjaro but to also spread the urgent message of climate action.

“I started this journey to push my limits and contribute to a better world,” she said in an interview. “I hope to inspire other women to step out of their comfort zones and pursue their dreams while advocating for the environment and gender equality.”

“Khatwat Khir” programme

She added that by sharing her experience, she aims to raise awareness on the importance of eco-friendly transportation and the need to protect Planet Earth.

Belkihel’s expedition is organised under the Orange Morocco “Khatwat Khir” programme, which converts the steps taken during her journey into internet credit. This credit will be donated to civil society organisations to promote digital access for girls, particularly in underserved areas.

In Botswana, Orange continues to be a pillar of support for initiatives like these that blend environmental action with digital empowerment.

Orange Botswana

Néné Maïga, CEO of Orange Botswana, expressed the company’s deep commitment to Belkihel’s cause: “We are proud to support Meryem Belkihel on her inspiring journey across Africa,” she said.

“Her efforts not only raise awareness about climate change but also align with our mission to promote digital inclusion for all, particularly young girls. Through our Digital Schools across the country, we are helping empower women and girls with the digital tools they need for a better future.”

As part of her trip, Belkihel engages with local communities, highlighting the stories of women she meets along the way. She emphasises the importance of cultural diversity, gender equality, and environmental respect.

Inspiring young girls and women

While in Botswana, Belkihel will visit the Maun Lead Girl Digital School to engage and inspire young girls and women to influence change in their communities through bold actions.

Orange Botswana’s sponsorship underlines the company’s broader efforts to support sustainable development, gender equality, and technology-driven social change.

Through initiatives like this, Orange continues to demonstrate its commitment to uplifting communities while addressing global challenges like climate change.

For the planet

With quite some distance ahead yet, Belkihel remains steadfast. “This journey is not just about cycling,” she said. “It’s about raising our voices for the planet and showing that even small steps can make a big difference.”

As Belkihel pedals towards her ultimate goal of completing 30,000 kilometres, her partnership with Orange Botswana stands as a powerful symbol of what can be achieved when corporations and individuals unite for meaningful causes.

Together, they are not just cycling for change – they are building a brighter, greener, and more inclusive future for Africa.