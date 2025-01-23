Govt Halts Plans To Purchase Indian Fighter Jets 

Botswana, Nigeria withdrew from the negotiating table with Indian govt

Botswana was keen to replace its old CF-5A and CF-5D jets

India had offered African countries a P2.7bn credit line to buy the fighter jets

BONGANI MALUNGA

In a move that is expected to affect the Asian country’s vision to expand its defence export and outreach, Botswana and Nigeria have simultaneously ended negotiations to purchase Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the Indian government.

Botswana initiated the sale negotiations in accordance with the country’s eagerness to replace its outdated fleet of jets, specifically the CF-5A and CF-5D aircraft.

On the other hand, Nigeria’s need for fighter jets is influenced by the country’s desire to be combat-ready amidst security threats.

Caught off guard

According to a report published by the Indian Defence Research Wing last weekend, Botswana’s decision to withdraw from the negotiating table caught the Indian government off guard.

The government had a wide range of options, with the Swedish Gripen and the South Korean FA-50 also being considered. However, the LCA Tejas was the most advanced option because Botswana had already approached India.

The LCA Tejas fighter jets are renowned for being combat specialists with their light build that enables them to be agile, flexible and fast enough to manoeuvre through the toughest airborne situations.

Multiple combat roles

The single pilot aircraft is designed to play multiple combat roles that encompass air-to-air and air-to-surface duels and to carry combat weaponry.

Although Botswana and Nigeria have not publicly advanced reasons for withdrawing from the negotiations, reports in India last December stated that the Asian country had extended a $200 million (P2.7 billion) credit line to African countries in order to purchase the LCA Tejas jets.

The Indian government officially extended the credit line proposal to the Nigerian government last year but the two countries appear to have not reached an agreement in that regard.