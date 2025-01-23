Protecting Creativity: How Berry Heart Leverages IP 

From securing trademarks to exploring global markets, her approach highlights how creatives can monetise their innovations while safeguarding their unique identities, writes GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Female entrepreneur Keotshepile Motseonageng, who is better known as Berry Heart, is revolutionising the creative industry in Botswana by making strategic use of intellectual property (IP) at her business, Berry Heart Creations.

From securing trademarks to exploring global markets, her approach highlights how creatives can monetise their innovations while safeguarding their unique identities.

At Berry Heart Creations, protecting intellectual property is a cornerstone of the business strategy. The company meticulously documents its designs, branding and ideas, registering trademarks and copyrights with the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA).

Distinct identity

This is because Berry Heart understands fully how this legal framework ensures originality and exclusivity, providing a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace.

“IP protection allows us to expand our brand with confidence, knowing that our creations are safe from exploitation,” she shared in an interview, adding that CIPA registration has boosted opportunities for collaborations and licensing.

Securing IP rights has played a pivotal role in building Berry Heart Creations as a brand. Trademarks and copyrights have enabled the company to establish a distinct identity that resonates with customers.

Custom collections

By guaranteeing the exclusivity of their products, Berry Heart has cultivated trust and loyalty among clients who value originality and quality.

Berry Heart Creations has successfully turned its IP into a revenue generator. The business licenses iconic designs for custom collections and limited-edition products, creating additional income streams.

From branded merchandise to homeware collections, Berry Heart’s IP serves as the foundation for lucrative collaborations with brands and organisations.

IP strategy beyond Botswana

As a creative business, Berry Heart Creations constantly innovates while ensuring its IP remains secure. New designs are promptly registered, and digital assets feature watermarks or embedded logos to deter unauthorised use.

Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) are standard for partnerships, ensuring collaborators respect IP boundaries. Berry Heart Creations has taken its IP strategy beyond Botswana, securing trademarks in regions like the EU and South Africa.

This international protection has allowed the company to confidently explore global markets, participate in international collaborations, and export its designs with the assurance of legal safeguarding.

Cease-and-desist orders

While IP protection has been a boon, Berry Heart Creations has faced challenges with design replication. The company has addressed these issues by issuing cease-and-desist orders and taking legal action where necessary.

These measures have reinforced the seriousness of IP protection, deterring future infringement.

Looking ahead, Berry Heart Creations plans to leverage IP to further its commercial impact. Plans include developing licensed products, forming partnerships aligned with the brand’s values, and exploring digital markets through assets like NFTs.

“IP protection will remain at the core of our strategy as we expand globally,” Berry Heart emphasised.

Not just a legal formality

Berry Heart’s advice to fellow entrepreneurs is simple: “Treat intellectual property as a valuable business asset, not just a legal formality.”

She encourages creatives to register their trademarks early, innovate consistently, and explore monetisation opportunities while safeguarding their rights through strong legal agreements.