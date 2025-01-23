BAA Targets Big Competitions Amid Challenges

Medals from first-rate international meets is of the essence for BAA

Women, especially younger lassies, called upon to step forward

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Africa Youth and Junior Championships in Algeria in June, the AUSC Region 5 Games in Namibia in July, the World Relays in China in May, and the World Championships in Japan in September are among a series of international competitions that Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) has in its ambitious roadmap for 2025.

Speaking in a telephone interview, BAA Vice President for Administration, Oabona Theetso, underscored the organisation’s determination to defend its titles and continue its legacy of excellence.

“We have brought home medals”

“We’ve set the bar high for ourselves,” he said. “In the past, we have brought home medals, including silver in the men’s 100m and bronze in the men’s 200m at the last World Championships, both by Letsile Tebogo.”

He expressed confidence in the team’s prospects in multiple events, particularly the 400m and 4x400m relay. “We believe we stand a good chance in the 400m, and with the surplus of athletes in the 4x400m, we intend to perform exceptionally well,” said Theetso.

However, he raised concerns about the underperformance of female athletes, stressing the need for greater support and development. “We should all be concerned that our female athletes are not doing well,” he said.

“Women must step up”

“Last year, Oratile Nowe qualified through ranking points, but we need her to have a partner this year. The mixed relay also needs to qualify. But for that to happen, the women must step up. Some are aging, and we’re counting on the younger ones to do their part.”

Reflecting on BAA’s development efforts, Theetso emphasised their continued commitment to nurturing young talent. “Since 2021, we’ve consistently won medals at youth and junior international competitions as well as regionally. Athletics is the only sport in Botswana that has been doing well.”

Despite these successes, Theetso highlighted challenges posed by the absence of school sports. “Development begins at the school level, and without school sports, it is going to be a problem,” he said.

Against all odds

“That’s why we’ve mandated that 30 percent of athletes clubs register for competitions must be youth or juniors. We are doing our best against all odds.”

Urging stakeholders to remain optimistic, Theetso continued: “I don’t think we should be too hard on ourselves. We’ve built a strong foundation, and with continued effort, we will achieve even greater heights.”