Botswana Tennis Thrilled With Team Success 

U-14 and U-15 boys’ teams clinched third-place finishes at CAT tourney

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) has lauded the nation’s young tennis players for their impressive performance at the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) tournament held in Namibia last week.

While individual results fell short of expectations, the Teams Event proved a success, with the Under 14 and the Under 15 boys’ teams clinching third-place finishes.

BTA spokesperson Tshephang Tlhankane said BTA was particularly pleased with the outcome of the Teams Event, which is pivotal for the country’s international tennis rankings.

Development programmes

“In as much as both events are important, the Teams Event is crucial because the country’s ranking lies solely on it,” he said in a telephone interview. “What’s important is a podium finish, and that we got.”

The performances highlight the strides that Botswana has made in youth tennis development. Tlhankane emphasised the importance of collaboration among key stakeholders in nurturing young talent.

“The secret is really to make sure that development programmes are solid and that the association works closely with all those involved in the development of a player – parents and coaches alike,” he said. “Once all are in sync, it all falls into place.”

Reflecting on the event, Tlhankane noted that while there is room for improvement in individual competitions, the results demonstrate that Botswana is on the right track.

Kenya next month

BTA plans to build on this momentum, with a packed calendar ahead. “Our calendar of events is not yet done, but I’ll share as soon as it is ready. However, there is the Africa Junior Championships Under 14 in Kenya next month,” he said.

The association remains focused on strengthening its development programmes to ensure sustained success in future competitions.

“The secret is really to make sure that development programmes are solid and that BTA works closely with all those involved in the development of a player,” Tlhankane said.