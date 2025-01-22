WASBO Reflects on Milestones and Goals

Offering scholarships to sportswomen with disabilities highlighted

Adopting a sexual harassment policy and enforcing it a key achievement

GAZETTE REPORTER

Women and Sports Botswana (WASBO) has offered scholarship opportunities for women with disabilities in sports through a partnership with Integrated Dreams, a Portugal-based nonprofit advocating for inclusion of people with disabilities in sports.

This came to light when the president of WASBO, Keenese Katisenge-Tizhani, highlighted the organisation’s achievements and ongoing initiatives to promote gender equity in sports at a WASBO symposium in Gaborone over the weekend.

Outlining strides made to empower women and girls in the sporting arena, Katisenge-Tizhani said the organization has also secured sponsorships with the Association of International Sports for All (TAFISA) and forged strategic partnerships with entities like the Okavango Diamond Company, Sprint Couriers, and the International Working Group.

Safe sporting environment

She noted that over the past few years, WASBO rolled out a sexual harassment policy and hosted safeguarding workshops to promote safer sporting environments.

The organisation introduced the WASBO Special Award in 2020 to recognise the achievements of women competitors in the 2024 Olympics. Additionally, WASBO revived eight previously dormant regional branches and hosted regional Annual General Meetings.

The organisation also conducted capacity-building workshops for sports organisations and facilitated gender reporting workshops for media practitioners to encourage inclusive representation.

Equitable access to sports

The Minister of Sports and the Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, who also addressed the event, reiterated the government’s commitment to equitable access to sports for women and girls regardless of background.

He emphasised that accessibility remains a priority as it forms the foundation for participation in sports. “Gender mainstreaming in sports is a priority area for my ministry,” Kelebeng said.

He commended WASBO for its initiatives, including the Sexual Harassment Policy. The sports minister noted that gender equality and women empowerment are universally recognised as fundamental human rights.

SGG 5

Kelebeng linked these efforts to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5, which aims to eliminate all forms of discrimination, violence, and exploitation against women and girls by 2030. He stressed the importance of collaboration, dedication, and the belief in women’s potential to achieve this target.

“Let us proceed with a steadfast resolve to dismantle stereotypes, unlock opportunities, and inspire future generations to reimagine leadership in sports,” he said.

He described the symposium as a platform to share success stories, learn from experts, and create innovative leadership models that foster inclusivity.