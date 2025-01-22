Boko Draws Strong Reaction From Feminist Alliance 

FAB says Boko is going against UDC manifesto pledge to combat GBV

FAB: “Public accountability is not scapegoating; it is a duty”

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Feminist Alliance Botswana (FAB) has criticized President Duma Boko’s attempt to delineate Gender-Based Violence (GBV) as violence on a broader spectrum rather than a subset of violence.

The feminist group has challenged the government to declare GBV a state of national emergency as opposed to being categorised and generalised as just violence.

President Boko drew the ire of the organisation when he recently said: “Why do we call this GBV? Why is it not simply violence? That is what defines this society. We are a violent nation.”

A missed opportunity

FAB holds that these remarks go against the manifesto pledge of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) to combat GBV by creating a safer Botswana through policies and systems aimed at prevention, protection and justice for survivors of GBV.

Responding to the President’s address at the Cabinet Orientation in Gaborone recently, FAB pointed out that Boko missed an opportunity to use a high-level setting with influential decision-makers to position GBV as a priority.

“Your question of GBV’s distinction from violence before Cabinet, our nation’s senior decision-making body, missed a critical opportunity to align policy and budget discussions with actionable strategies for combating GBV,” FAB said in a statement.

A state of emergency

“The Cabinet Orientation could have been used to emphasise legislative reforms, response mechanisms and budget allocations necessary to address GBV effectively.

“Instead, it risked undermining the urgency of GBV as a national priority, which we believe should be deemed a state of emergency.”

FAB also questioned President Boko’s defence of the Minister of Youth and Gender, Lesego Chombo, and referring to public pressure to remove her from the cabinet as scapegoating.

“We are concerned by the remarks suggesting that ministers are being scapegoated for GBV,” said the FAB statement. “In a democracy, public accountability is not scapegoating; it is a duty.

“Citizens have the right to question and evaluate government actions, particularly in crises such as the GBV epidemic. It is essential for our leaders to utilise their platforms responsibly, elevating the conversation around GBV and promoting meaningful change.

Deflecting responsibility

“As such, we urge the government to uphold its responsibility to create a Botswana where all citizens, regardless of gender, are safe and can fully realise their rights.

“Accountability and proactive measures rather than deflecting responsibility are necessary to achieve this vision.”