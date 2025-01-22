Stanbic Bank Music And Lifestyle Fest Debuts In April

Local talent to form heartbeat of this first of annual festivals

Aims to elevate Botswana’s global standing in music, art and culture

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

On 26 April 2025, Gaborone will transform into a hub of vibrant energy, innovation and cultural pride as the Stanbic Bank Music and Lifestyle Festival makes its highly-anticipated debut.

Set against the backdrop of the country’s rich cultural tapestry, the festival promises to be a groundbreaking celebration that merges music, art and lifestyle in ways never seen before. For Stanbic Bank, this event is more than just a festival but a statement of purpose.

Speaking in an interview on the inspiration behind the event, the bank’s Manager of PR and Communications, Ratang Motladiile, emphasised Stanbic’s commitment to community empowerment and innovation.

Cultural evolution

“The Stanbic Bank Music and Lifestyle Festival represents a groundbreaking moment in Botswana’s cultural evolution,” she said. “This isn’t just an event – it’s a platform to inspire, connect and celebrate the limitless potential of our nation.”

Through this initiative, Stanbic Bank aims to redefine Botswana’s cultural narrative while creating opportunities for local talent and entrepreneurs to shine.

This new festival promises a sensory journey that captures the spirit of Botswana. Festivalgoers will indulge in pulsating musical performances, visually stunning art installations and curated culinary experiences.

Botswana’s finest flavours

Attendees can expect an atmosphere filled with dynamic rhythms, thought-provoking creativity and exquisite cuisine – a true testament to Botswana’s bold, creative identity.

True to its name, the festival extends beyond music into lifestyle. Guests will experience a curated selection of Botswana’s finest flavours, works by local and international creatives and showcasing of bold designs that embody Botswana’s creative energy.

While the lineup of the artists remains a closely guarded secret, Stanbic Bank has hinted at a star-studded roster that blends local legends, emerging talent and international stars. The festival is set to feature unique collaborations, delivering a musical journey that will resonate long after the event.

Amplifying local talent

At its core, the festival is a platform for homegrown talent. From musicians to entrepreneurs, the event will shine a spotlight on Botswana’s creatives, pairing them with international acts to elevate their visibility and influence.

“We are amplifying Botswana’s creative voices,” said Motladiile. “This festival celebrates our identity while building bridges to the world.”

The Stanbic Bank Music and Lifestyle Festival is also envisaged to play a pivotal role in promoting Botswana’s creative economy. By partnering with local businesses, the event aims to generate opportunities for sustainable growth, boost tourism, and empower small enterprises.

Creative economy

“This is more than entertainment – it’s an investment in Botswana’s creative economy and community transformation,” Motladiile affirmed.

With plans to establish the festival as an annual cultural landmark, Stanbic Bank envisions long-term benefits that elevate Botswana’s global standing in music, art and culture.

“This is just the beginning of a legacy,” said Motladiile. “We aim to inspire, unite and grow communities for years to come.”

In the lead-up to the festival, Stanbic Bank will engage audiences through interactive campaigns, sneak peeks and community activations, building anticipation for the big day.