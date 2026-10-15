Orange Wants New Music Stars

Forget waiting to be discovered. Orange Music Talents 2026 is taking the search for Botswana’s next music stars beyond Gaborone, with free auditions, a P100,000 top prize and a village-to-village hunt for voices ready to break through. But the bigger prize could be what happens after the spotlight fades.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s next music sensation could be singing in Maun, Francistown or a village that rarely makes the industry’s radar. Orange Music Talents 2026 wants to find out — and it is putting P100,000 on the line.

The competition promises more than a winner clutching a cheque. Orange Botswana says it wants to turn raw talent into careers, taking emerging artists through call-outs, auditions, quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final, with registration and fan voting facilitated through the Max it app.

THE ROADSHOW GOES NATIONAL

“We will be doing a village to village road show,” Tebogo Nadisah, Orange Botswana’s communication and public relations manager told Time Out, describing a talent hunt designed to look beyond the usual industry hotspots.

Auditions in Gaborone, Maun and Francistown will give hopefuls a shot at the competition without paying an entry fee. The programme will feature resident and guest judges, with local artists brought into the process to give each destination a stake in discovering its own talent.

Han C has been enlisted to produce the competition’s theme song and will serve as a constant judge throughout the programme.

The prizes are serious business: P100,000 for the winner, P75,000 for the runner-up and P50,000 for third place. A latest device is also promised for the winner, with Orange indicating that prizes could increase as partnership discussions continue.

AFTER THE APPLAUSE

The real test, however, is whether the competition can deliver something the local music industry needs: a bridge between being talented and building a sustainable career.

“Botswana’s talent does not need saving. It needs room to grow,” says Gobe Mbayi, Orange Botswana’s acting chief executive officer.

That means development, industry knowledge, performance skills, exposure and connections not simply a televised-style showdown and a cash prize.

For emerging artists, the opportunity is to gain visibility and learn how to navigate the business behind the music. For Orange, it is a chance to connect technology with a creative economy increasingly driven by digital audiences and content.

The winner will get the biggest cheque. But if the platform delivers on its promise, Botswana’s next wave of artists could leave with something more valuable: a clearer route from the village stage to the national and even global spotlight.