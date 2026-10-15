Tonota Extend Unbeaten Premiership Start

A narrow victory over Sua Flamengoes lifts newly promoted Tonota three points clear atop the FNB Premiership.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Newly promoted Tonota FC continue to make a mockery of their underdog status in the FNB Premiership, opening a three-point lead at the summit following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over fellow unbeaten side Sua Flamengoes.

Thabo Mosweunyane emerged as the hero of Friday night’s top-of-the-table clash at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, scoring the decisive goal that preserved Tonota’s unbeaten start to the 2026/27 campaign.

The encounter pitted two of the league’s early pacesetters against each other, with both sides entering the contest level on points and yet to taste defeat.

WINNING BRAGGING RIGHTS

However, it was Tonota who emerged with the bragging rights and outright control of the Premiership summit, extending their impressive run to five matches without defeat.

After a closely contested goalless opening half, Mosweunyane broke the deadlock on the hour mark, rising highest to connect with a well-delivered Mothusi Cooper corner kick. His powerful header proved decisive as Tonota held firm to secure maximum points.

The strike was particularly significant against a Sua Flamengoes defence that had conceded only once in its previous four league outings. Mosweunyane became only the second player to breach their backline this season, underlining the magnitude of Tonota’s achievement.

Under the stewardship of Thaloba Nthaga, Tonota have quickly transformed themselves from Premiership newcomers into early-season pacesetters, accumulating 11 points from a possible 15.

REMARKABLE RETURN

Their impressive start has yielded three victories and two draws, a remarkable return for a side still finding its feet in the country’s top division. Tonota opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over TAFIC before recording successive 1-1 draws against BDF XI and Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

They subsequently returned to winning ways with an emphatic 3-1 triumph over Matebele FC before Mosweunyane’s latest heroics handed them arguably their biggest scalp of the season. Tonota’s early dominance has also been built on a solid defensive foundation, with the team conceding just three goals while finding the net seven times in five matches.

Although the Premiership title race is still in its infancy, Tonota’s remarkable rise has sent an early warning to the league’s established heavyweights.