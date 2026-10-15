Mmolotsi Rejects Elephant Elimination Claims

Minister Wynter Mmolotsi has defended Botswana’s wildlife management policy amid criticism of an Independence Day elephant hunt, insisting conservation must account for community safety and livelihoods.

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Minister of Environment and Tourism, Wynter Mmolotsi, has fired back at conservation critics, dismissing suggestions that Botswana’s wildlife management policies are designed to eliminate elephants, following an international backlash over the government’s decision to authorise the slaughter of 23 elephants for Independence Day celebrations.

In a strongly worded clarification published by his ministry on Monday, Mmolotsi defended Botswana’s conservation record, insisting that the country’s wildlife management programmes have been misrepresented amid growing scrutiny of its elephant hunting policies.

“These programs must not be misrepresented as elephant-elimination programs, Botswana does not seek to eradicate wildlife,” Mmolotsi declared.

International Backlash

His remarks follow widespread condemnation of Botswana’s decision to authorise the hunting of 23 elephants across eight districts to provide meat for communities during the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations on September 30.

The controversial decision attracted international attention, with the BBC, Associated Press and Africanews among the outlets reporting on the development, once again thrusting Botswana’s elephant conservation practices into the global spotlight.

At the forefront of the criticism was the Elephant Protection Society, whose chairman, Oaitse Nawa, warned that government-sanctioned elephant killings for celebratory feasts could undermine conservation efforts and encourage poaching by normalising the killing of elephants.

Conservation Concerns

The organisation also raised concerns about the disruption of elephant social structures and the possibility of surviving herd members becoming more aggressive towards humans.

However, Mmolotsi has sought to challenge the narrative, arguing that Botswana’s conservation approach must be understood within the context of balancing wildlife protection with the needs of communities living alongside dangerous animals.

“Where legally authorized, national programs may donate wildlife meat and products to communities that support wildlife management and benefit-sharing,” he stated. “Instead, our goal is to maintain healthy wildlife populations while protecting human lives, livelihoods, and ecosystems.”

The controversy adds to years of international scrutiny surrounding Botswana’s elephant management policies, particularly since the country lifted its elephant hunting ban in 2019. Former President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s administration previously clashed with European conservation critics over trophy hunting, even floating proposals to send thousands of elephants to countries critical of Botswana’s policies.

Hunting Debate

Botswana is home to over 130 000 elephants, the world’s largest national elephant population, although the African savanna elephant remains internationally classified as endangered.

The latest controversy has also exposed divisions within Botswana, with former President Ian Khama opposing the Independence Day hunting initiative and warning that it could establish a precedent for killing elephants during future national celebrations.

While hunting licences covering 23 elephants were authorised, the number actually killed has not been publicly confirmed in the international reports reviewed. Mmolotsi maintains that conservation cannot be divorced from the realities facing rural communities that bear the consequences of living alongside large wildlife populations.

“This reflects our approach to sustainable wildlife management, which balances conservation with community needs and safety,” he stated.