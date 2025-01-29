Othomile and Makwa To Create Bespoke Diamond Jewellery For Letsile Tebogo

Some of the designs will celebrate the inspiration and encouragement that Tebogo received from his mother, a central figure in his life, and highlight his close relationship with his sister, writes GOSEGO MOTSUMI

When Letsile Tebogo made history as the first 200-metre Olympic gold medalist from Botswana, his story of perseverance and triumph became a source of national pride.

Now, as De Beers’ new Global Brand Ambassador, Tebogo’s legacy is celebrated in a unique collaboration that fuses the brilliance of Botswana diamonds with the creative genius of two exceptional local jewellery designers, Caiphas Othomile and Khumo Makwa.

Inspired by a champion’s journey

The Vice President of De Beers Corporate Affairs, Otsile Mabeo, announced the partnership in a press conference over the weekend, describing the bespoke diamond jewellery pieces crafted by Othomile and Makwa as tributes symbolic of Tebogo’s journey.

Othomile’s designs capture Tebogo’s incredible story of transformation, resilience and achievement. Each piece reflects the athlete’s determination and dedication, elements that define his journey to the global stage.

Makwa’s creations, on the other hand, delve into Tebogo’s deeply personal motivations. Her designs celebrate the inspiration and encouragement he received from his mother, a central figure in his life, and highlight his close relationship with his sister.

Shining Light on local talent

The pieces represent the strength of family ties, reminding us that greatness is often rooted in collaboration and support.

Both Othomile and Makwa have deep ties to De Beers through their Shining Light Awards, a programme designed to identify and nurture young talent in jewellery design across De Beers’ producer countries. The platform has been instrumental in propelling their careers.

Makwa, now an accomplished jewellery designer with her own business, has crafted unique pieces for clients locally and internationally. Her work embodies creativity, elegance, and cultural pride.

Othomile, a lecturer at Oodi College of Applied Arts, balances his role as an educator with his collaborations, including partnerships with KGK, a De Beers sightholder specialising in diamond cutting, polishing and jewellery manufacturing.

Transcending athletics.

Their creations for Letsile not only highlight their individual artistry but also reflect Botswana’s growing prominence in the jewellery industry.

Through this collaboration, De Beers seeks to tell a story that transcends athletics. “By partnering with Tebogo, we aim to bring forth a narrative that goes beyond the world of athletics, shining a light on the transformative power of natural diamonds on people, communities, and the country,” said Mabeo.

The bespoke jewellery pieces symbolise the essence of Botswana’s diamonds: resilience, brilliance, and the ability to transform lives. They underscore the importance of nurturing young talent, celebrating heritage and fostering a spirit of innovation.

Botswana on the global stage

As Tebogo wears these pieces on the global stage, they serve as a reminder of his journey, the power of family and community, and the dazzling potential of Botswana’s diamonds and its people.

In every facet – from the raw brilliance of diamonds to the polished excellence of design – this collaboration sparkles with the promise of greatness.