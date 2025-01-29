Young People Want Playing Field Levelled

“We are not asking for favours; we just want a platform to be challenged” – Young Motswana

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s youth are demanding change and are doing so with passion and clarity.

At the recent L.E.A.D Forum hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs (MYGA) in Gaborone, young people voiced their concerns about unemployment, exclusion, and limited opportunities.

The event, themed around the words Learn, Engage, Act and Develop (LEAD), served as a platform for dialogue between the government and its largest demographic of the youth.

Specific challenges

The cries for reform were not vague but rooted in specific challenges. From procurement hurdles to skills mismatches, the youth articulated their frustrations and their expectations with remarkable precision.

Unemployment remains a persistent issue for young people in Botswana. Youth entrepreneur Kagiso Morokotso spoke passionately about the barriers that prevent young people from thriving in business.

The tender system, he said, is designed to favour experience, something many young entrepreneurs lack.

Youth in public procurement

“Instead of granting us opportunities directly, we are often subcontracted by those who already have years of experience,” Morokotso lamented. “We are not asking for favours from the government; all we ask is a platform to be challenged.”

Morokotso also called for government intervention in creating a succession planning framework that allows young people to meaningfully participate in economic activities.

20% of public tenders

His sentiments were echoed by many others who demanded a level playing field. Among the key issues raised was the need for a stronger youth presence in public procurement.

The youth urged the government to implement a policy that ensures 20% of public tenders are allocated to young people, arguing that this would provide a much-needed lifeline in combating unemployment.

Another issue was the lack of a clear policy framework for volunteering. Many young people find themselves eager to gain experience but unable to do so because there is no structured pathway to meaningful volunteering opportunities.

Skills mismatch

A recurring concern was the mismatch between the skills taught in schools and the demands of the job market. Youth representatives called on the government to address this gap urgently, as it leaves many young people unemployable despite holding qualifications.

Minister Lesego Chombo assured attendees that their voices were being heard. “The L.E.A.D Forum is about the youth leading the country, not the minister or other leaders,” she said.

“Today, I have come to listen to your ideas and solutions. Following this forum, my responsibility is to act.”

Over 800,000 youth

The minister highlighted that the ongoing revision of the 2010 National Youth Policy is designed to reflect the current realities of young people in Botswana. “The ministry wants to be inclusive of youth from all walks of life, regardless of social status,” she added.

Ambassador Nkoloi Nkoloi of the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs provided further insights, revealing that Botswana is home to over 800,000 youth.

“We are making cabinet decisions to ensure youth representation across various sectors, including government offices, sports, arts, and crafts,” he said.

Not asking for charity

While the government’s acknowledgment of the young people’s grievances is encouraging, many attendees left the forum cautiously optimistic.

The question remains: will the government deliver on its promises to level the playing field, or will this be another case of unmet expectations?

For the youth, the stakes couldn’t be higher. With the country’s future in their hands, they are not asking for charity but for opportunity. And as the government drafts its new youth policy, the young people of Botswana will be watching closely, ready to hold it accountable.