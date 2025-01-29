From Struggle to Strength: Chombo Shares Journey of Resilience

“Being Miss Botswana was the most traumatic time of my life

“Mindset and perception are everything. Love your life, persevere and lead”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The L.E.A.D Forum hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs in Gaborone recently became more than a platform for dialogue – it became a space for inspiration, courage, and vulnerability.

Minister Lesego Chombo captivated the audience with her heartfelt story, peeling back the layers of her life to reveal a journey marked by resilience and determination.

Despite the polished image many associate with her achievements, the minister shared that her road to success was far from rosy.

The untold story

“I stand before you as a young person who has lived an ordinary life,” she said at the Forum. “I relate to all that young people have gone through in the same country with the same challenges and opportunities.”

This is the beauty queen of no small achievements of the catwalk and world stage, Chombo having been Miss Botswana 2023/24 and Miss World Africa.

Yet she recounted her beauty pageant days not as a tale of glamour but one of struggle and grit. “Being Miss Botswana was the most traumatic time of my life,” she confessed.

Depressed

Behind the dazzling smiles and perfect poise was a young woman grappling with inadequate resources. “The support we got as Miss Botswana was not enough;

“My designer friend and I pooled our resources to create my wardrobe. My makeup and nails were done by friends,” she shared, painting a picture of teamwork and sacrifice.

Yet, inspite of the challenges, Chombo pressed on. She described how she went door to door, knocking and asking for support to make her dreams a reality.

Mindset

“It was the first time I felt depressed,” she admitted. “But I didn’t crumble. People called me delusional and rebellious because I dared to believe in my dreams.”

Chombo credited her mindset for helping her navigate the most trying times. “Had I decided to say, ‘The government isn’t helping me,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she emphasised.

“I used my last money to chase my dreams because I wanted to win Miss World,” she said. “That’s what many young people struggle with today – expecting someone to save them. But I’m here to tell you, your mindset and perception can change your life.”

“God is everything”

Her message to the youth was clear: perseverance, self-love, and faith are crucial. “God is everything, and He has never failed me,” she noted. Even when I didn’t win Miss World, I was at peace because God knew what He was doing. Look at me today.”

Chombo’s journey was more than just a story of triumph but a challenge to young people to take charge of their lives.

“This is your time to lead,” she urged. “Don’t wait for anyone to come and save you. Persevere and love your life so much that you fight for it.”