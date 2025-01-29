BOKA Announces Comprehensive 2025 Calendar of Activities 

The calendar is designed to nurture talent, improve technical expertise, and enhance Botswana’s standing on the global karate stage

The Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) has unveiled its comprehensive calendar of activities for 2025, offering a dynamic lineup of local and international events aimed at fostering karate excellence.

The calendar is designed to nurture talent, improve technical expertise, and enhance Botswana’s standing on the global karate stage.

The year began with the Kofukan Open Karate Championship on 25 January in Gaborone that will be followed by a Referees and Coaches Course in the same city on 1st February.

BOKA Cadet

These events are setting the stage for an intensive year of activities.

In February, key events include the BOKA Cadet, the Junior & U-21 1st Leg Selection North & South Championships on 8 February in Gaborone and Francistown, and the BOKA Seniors 1st Leg Selection Championship & Team Championship on 15 February in Gaborone.

The month will conclude with the BOKA Cadet, the Junior & U-21 Final Selection Championship on 22 February, also in Gaborone.

K1 – Youth League WKF Referee Course

International engagements kick off with the K1 – Youth League WKF Referee Course (Without Valid WKF Licence) from 27 February to 1st March in Fujairah, the UAE.

Back home, Gaborone will host the BOKA Seniors 2nd Leg Selection Championship on 8 March, followed by the BOKA Seniors Final Selection Championship on 15 March.

The month will wrap up with the Botswana Hayashi-Ha Karate Union (BHKU) Open Championships on 29 March in Gaborone.

AUSC Region 5

Regional competitions include the AUSC Region 5 Karate Federation Championship from 30 May to 1st June in Durban, South Africa and the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games in Namibia scheduled for 6 to 8 June.

BOKA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is slated for June, with the exact date and location yet to be confirmed.

In July, karatekas will gather in Gaborone for the Botswana Shito-Ryu Federation (BSF) Open Championships, while August will see the UFAK Championship in Abuja, Nigeria.

World Championship Final

October features the World Championship Qualification Phase Event in Paris, France from 17 to 19 of the month. The competitive season will reach its zenith with the World Championship Final Phase Event from 27 to 30 November in Cairo, Egypt.

Locally, the year will conclude with the Kofukan North & South Championship on 29 November in Gaborone and Francistown, followed by the BOKA Cadet, Juniors & Senior Team Championships on 6 December in Gaborone.