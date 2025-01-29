Rollers, Galaxy, GU Close In On TAFIC 

TAFIC’s response to its weekend setback will be pivotal because Rollers, Galaxy and GU are poised to exploit any further slip-ups

GAZETTE REPORTER

The FNB Premiership title race tightened over the weekend as Township Rollers, Jwaneng Galaxy, and Gaborone United secured crucial victories to close the gap on league leaders TAFIC FC.

TAFIC suffered a rare setback, falling 2-0 to a spirited Matebele FC and thus ending their unbeaten run since the start of the season.

Rollers capitalised on the opportunity to draw level with TAFIC at 33 points by edging Security Systems 1-0.

Resolute defensive display

A resolute defensive display by Security Systems was undone early in the second half when Rollers’ new signee, Thatayaone Ramatlapeng, slotted home the decisive goal.

The victory not only kept Rollers firmly in the title race but also highlighted their determination to reclaim domestic dominance.

“We were very good today. We have quality players, but we need to perfect our game,” said Rollers coach Abdelaziz Karkache in his post-match interview.

“I don’t like players who play individually; I want players who play as a collective. However, I’m happy that we have collected six points in the past two games against Security Systems.”

Galaxy’s statement of intent

Meanwhile, Jwaneng Galaxy made a statement of intent, overcoming BDF XI with a 1-0 triumph. The winning goal came courtesy of Thero Setsile. The result sees Galaxy leap to third place with 32 points, just one behind the co-leaders.

Their disciplined performances and ability to grind out results have made them a formidable force as the season progresses.

Gaborone United also made their mark on the log, defeating VTM FC 2-1 in a thrilling encounter. Tumisang Mokopi’s own goal and Thatayaone Kgamanyane’s strike proved instrumental for United.

Not enough to derail GU

VTM FC’s consolation goal came in the 70th minute through Thato Mogotsi but was not enough to derail Gaborone United’s climb to fourth place on the table with 30 points.

For TAFIC, the loss to Matebele was a wake-up call. Despite their stellar start to the season, the leaders have seen their once-comfortable cushion eroded.

Matebele, sitting mid-table, delivered a disciplined performance, with goals from Tebogo Mogotsi and Mompati Mbidzo securing a crucial win.

Crucial stretch

The results have left the FNB Premiership delicately poised, with the top four teams separated by just three points. As the league enters its crucial stretch, fans are bracing for an intense battle for the title.

TAFIC’s response to this setback will be pivotal, while Rollers, Galaxy, and Gaborone United are poised to exploit any further slip-ups.