BTTA Eyes Youth Development and Regional Competitions 

The U-15 and U-19 Championships, as well as the Southern Africa Youth Table Tennis Championships are targeted

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

In a bid to bolster youth development, Botswana is preparing to host several major table tennis tournaments in December this year.

These include the Commonwealth Under 15 and Under 19 Championships, as well as the Southern Africa Youth Table Tennis Championships.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) to nurture young talent and elevate the sport in the country.

Region 5 Games in Namibia

“These tournaments are crucial for the development of young players,” said BTTA spokesperson, Tshegofatso Malepa, in a telephone interview.

“We are confident that hosting such high-profile events will not only expose our players to competitive environments but will also inspire more youth to take up the sport.”

On the international stage, BTTA is set to participate in the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Games, scheduled for May 2025 in Namibia.

Funding

While other international tournaments are still under review, she confirmed the association’s intention to finalise its participation calendar by February.

“We are working tirelessly to secure funding that will enable us to attend more international competitions,” Malepa added. “By May, we hope to have clarity on the tournaments in which we can participate apart from the Region 5 Games.”

These efforts underscore BTTA’s commitment to developing table tennis from the grassroots to elite levels, ensuring that Botswana remains competitive in regional and global circuits.