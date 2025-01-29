Financial Constraints Hinder BoBA’s Programmes

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The significant financial challenges that Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) faces are disrupting its operations and limiting its ability to promote the sport.

The organisation’s secretary general, Taolo Tlouetsile, has expressed frustration over the financial constraints that have affected key initiatives. “We had to cancel several tournaments last year,” he said in an interview.

“What is even more concerning is that we couldn’t send a team to the Africa Boxing Championships in the DRC and Cameroon due to limited funds. It’s a tough situation for the clubs and the boxers who are eager to participate.”

Tlouetsile emphasised that the lack of funding has had a profound impact on the development of the sport, particularly at the grassroots level. “Because there is no school sports, we’re forcing clubs to bring kids to tournaments,” he said.

“The need has really grown, especially with the increasing level of participation, including female boxers. With the suspension of school sports, we’re doing our best to ensure we don’t leave young athletes behind. We need school sports back yesterday.”

But despite these difficulties, Tlouetsile noted that BoBA continues to push forward. “We hosted a tournament over the weekend in Gaborone, though the turnout wasn’t as high as expected,” he said. This shows our commitment to growing the sport this year.

“Our goal is to manage the sport and ensure it continues to develop, but we need support from the business community. It seems they aren’t yet interested in what we are doing but we’ll keep pushing forward.”

The challenges faced by BoBA are compounded by the organisation’s determination to maintain discipline and offer opportunities for young athletes. Tlouetsile emphasised the importance of ensuring that clubs instil discipline in their boxers.

“We are doing our best to manage the sport and provide the resources for the next generation,” he said. “As far as international competitions are concerned, we will strive to make a mark this year despite the hurdles.”

Tlouetsile’s message is clear: even in the face of financial adversity, the Botswana Boxing Association is committed to growth of the sport.