Over P60m Boost for the Arts as Govt Unveils Approved LTDF Projects

80 projects approved out of 1180 applications

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mmusi Kgafela, has underscored the vital role of the creative industry in Botswana’s economic development.

Speaking at a ceremony to announce approved projects for the 2023 Levy on Technical Devices Fund (LTDF) at Botswana Craft in Gaborone recently, Minister Kgafela emphasised the government’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the creative sector as a key contributor to employment, poverty alleviation and economic diversification.

Knowledge-based economy

“The Government of Botswana continues to recognise the copyright-based industry, also known as the creative industry, as a sector that contributes to the economic development of the country,” he stated.

He iterated the government’s vision of transforming Botswana into a knowledge-based economy, saying it is a goal that the creative industry is uniquely positioned to support.

The ceremony culminated in the announcement of 80 projects selected for LTDF grants amounting to P60 953 756, 35, prompting the minister to remind recipients of their responsibilities.

Rare privilege

“You have received a rare privilege to benefit from the limited resources that the country has,” he said, urging them to manage their funds prudently and to deliver work of global standards.

Kgafela issued a strict directive to CIPA and the LTDF Management Committee to rigorously monitor the funded projects, ensuring transparency and accountability.

He reiterated the government’s desire to see the creative industry’s contribution to the economy increase from its current 5.46% of GDP and employment from 2.66%, as recorded during a 2019 study on the Economic Contribution of Copyright-Based Industries.

Transformative impact

The ceremony, he noted, was not just a celebration of the recipients’ success but a moment to reaffirm the collective commitment to driving Botswana’s creative industry forward.

For his part, the Caretaker Registrar General of CIPA, Joel Ramaphoi, highlighted the transformative impact of the LTDF on Botswana’s creative industry.

Established under the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act, since its inception in 2013, LTDF has provided funding for 41 projects to the tune of P34.8 million.

Despite challenges such as the misappropriation of funds that led to termination of 10 projects, Ramaphoi shared success stories that showcase the impact of the fund.

“Signed International”

Projects like “Signed International” have unearthed local talent, propelling actors like Maxwell Dichi onto prominent South African dramas like “Muvhango.” Another success, “Botshelo Jo!,” created 150 jobs during its production and has since become a staple on Botswana Btv.

Ramaphoi emphasised the government’s commitment to the creative industry through LTDF, urging industry players to match this dedication with their own.

Responsible use

As new projects receive funding, the potential for further growth in Botswana’s creative economy is clear but it hinges on responsible use of these funds and a shared commitment to excellence.

With new projects being funded, LTDF continues to fuel Botswana’s creative economy, paving the way for more local talent to shine on both national and international levels.