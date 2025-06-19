OWS Partners with Okavango Essence

Okavango Wilderness Safaris has partnered with Maun-based Okavango Essence to produce bespoke, eco-conscious lodge amenities, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable tourism and citizen empowerment

GAZETTE REPORTER

Okavango Wilderness Safaris (OWS) has entered into a formal partnership with Okavango Essence, a women-led company based in Maun that specialises in natural, eco-friendly lodge amenities. The collaboration was initiated through the inaugural OWS Local Supplier Expo in 2024 and reflects the group’s efforts to strengthen locally driven value chains in Botswana’s tourism sector.

Shared Values Drive Collaboration

What began as a supplier showcase has evolved into a strategic relationship built on sustainability, community upliftment, and high-quality guest experience. Okavango Essence was selected after a thorough vetting process to create a range of luxury bathroom products infused with the exclusive “Wilderness un-tamed” scent, developed by Wilderness for use across its global footprint.

The bespoke amenities — including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hand wash, and body lotion — will be featured in 14 Wilderness camps in Botswana.

Rigorous Development and Local Production

The product development phase included scent compatibility testing and formal agreements to protect proprietary formulations. The final range will now be supplied to camps such as Mombo, Vumbura North and South, Little Vumbura, DumaTau, Little DumaTau, Kings Pool, Linyanti Tented Camp, Baobabs, Gomoti, and Santawani.

“This is what true partnership looks like – patient, purposeful, and grounded in values that uplift local enterprise,” said Joe Matome, Caretaker Managing Director of OWS.

Expanding the Range and Impact

Okavango Essence, known for its commitment to sustainability and women’s empowerment, is expected to expand its offerings to include beard oils, lip balms, insect repellents, and other natural products.

Anize Du Preez, General Manager – Hospitality at OWS, noted the alignment of values: “We’re proud to support a local supplier whose ethos so closely aligns with ours – and whose products are already elevating our guest offering.”

Conservation Economies at the Core

The partnership aligns with OWS’s wider ambition to build conservation economies that centre on local participation, sustainable practices, and long-term impact. It reflects a shift in procurement practices toward models that support community-based suppliers and citizen-owned enterprises.