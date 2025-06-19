Khawa Dune Challenge Returns 

The Khawa Dune Challenge & Cultural Festival will return from 27–29 June 2025, promising a weekend of high-energy racing, cultural exhibitions, and local empowerment in the heart of the Kgalagadi Desert

GAZETTE REPORTER

The 2025 edition of the Khawa Dune Challenge & Cultural Festival will take place from 27 to 29 June in the remote village of Khawa. The event is expected to draw thousands of motorsport enthusiasts, tourists, and culture lovers from across Botswana and the broader SADC region.

National Event on Tourism Calendar

Now recognised as a flagship event on Botswana’s tourism and cultural calendar, the Khawa Dune Challenge is positioned as a multifaceted celebration of adventure, culture, and economic empowerment. This year’s festival will be officiated by the President of Botswana, Duma Boko.

A Lineup of Motorsports and Cultural Activities

The festival programme includes off-road desert races, a 4×4 dune challenge, quad and bike races, circuit events, and the launch of a youth racing academy. Cultural components will feature traditional music, dance, poetry, a polka dance competition, and an arts and crafts village. Children’s activities, football, sand volleyball, tug-of-war, and camel rides are also scheduled.

Evenings will feature a music festival with performances by local artists, alongside food courts, local markets, VIP lounges, and various accommodation options, including luxury tents and self-pitch campsites.

Community Upliftment at the Core

Organisers have announced continued focus on community empowerment. Through the local Kgotla, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative will provide blankets and toiletries to vulnerable households in Khawa. Local vendors and service providers will also be commissioned to ensure direct economic impact on the village.

Public and Private Sector Support

The 2025 festival is supported by the Botswana Tourism Organisation, Ministry of Youth and Gender, Ministry of Sports & Arts, National Arts Council, Botswana National Sports Committee, Tsabong District Council, and Incepta Communications. Additional partners include Naledi Motors, T-Connect, First National Bank, and local emergency services.

Hospitality and Accommodation

Accommodation will be provided by partners such as Zao Zao Canvas, Dwayne Tours and Safaris, ANS Safaris, Going Africa Safaris and Tours, Lefatshe Canvas and Tents, and Be Masters. Campsites will also be available for those opting for self-pitch tents.