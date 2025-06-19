Shaka Returns 

Epic drama series, Shaka iLembe, reignites history’s fire as royal legacy is reborn on screen as it returns for Season 2

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The red carpet was rolled out at New Capitol Cinemas in Phakalane recently where MultiChoice Botswana, in partnership with the National Arts Council of Botswana (NACB), hosted an exclusive premiere of Shaka iLembe Season 2.

The dazzling evening gave guests a sneak peek into one of Africa’s most beloved historical dramas ahead of its official launch on Mzansi Magic on Sunday 15 June.

From warrior to ruler

Season 2 continues the legendary journey of Shaka Zulu, now stepping into his power to claim his throne at KwaNobamba. But with his rise comes betrayal, shifting loyalties, and the eternal cost of ambition.

If Season 1 was a cinematic triumph, its successor promises to be an even deeper dive into the mind of a ruler shaped by battle and destiny.

Managing Director of MultiChoice Botswana, Stephanie Pillay, passionately highlighted how Shaka iLembe Season 1 became the continent’s biggest drama series, winning 12 SAFTAs and captivating households from Nigeria to Botswana.

Resilience, leadership and legacy

“It’s a story that transcends language and geography,” Pillay said. “It’s the story of a boy who became a king – a story of resilience, leadership and legacy.”

She reaffirmed MultiChoice’s commitment to Africa’s creative economy, emphasising that storytelling is core to the company’s DNA.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of Botswana’s creative industry and believe in the power of local stories,” she added, hinting at more collaborations and opportunities to come.

The Acting CEO of NACB, Otsetswe Koboyankwe, took the opportunity to reinforce the council’s commitment to the growth of the television and film industry, calling it “an integral part of the creative and cultural ecosystem”.

The power of film

She emphasised that film brings together various art forms – fashion, acting, scriptwriting – while preserving language, customs, and heritage. “Film is a powerful instrument for cultural empowerment and self-representation,” said Koboyankwe.

“We are determined to leave a mark through programmes like mobility funding, which has already sent our filmmakers to international platforms like the Cannes Film Festival and Nigeria’s major award shows.”

Redefining African history

The Founder of Mediawrap Africa, local media producer Lorato Orapeleng, summed it up perfectly in an interview: “Reading about Shaka Zulu can feel distant.

“But watching it unfold on screen – the expressions, bloodshed, the alliances, the emotion – it becomes hauntingly real. It forces you to feel, and leaves a lasting impression that no textbook ever could.”

As Shaka iLembe Season 2 hits the screens, it isn’t just telling a story but redefining how African history is remembered.

Through stunning visuals, emotional depth and unfiltered storytelling, it connects generations across borders and reminds viewers that history is not a relic but a living, breathing force.