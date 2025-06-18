National Arts Fest: Inclusive by Design 

The 2025 National Arts Festival (NAF) is getting a transformative upgrade. Slated to begin on 5 July 2025, the reimagined festival will place inclusivity, grassroots participation and nationwide celebration at the heart of its vision of turning local talent into national triumphs

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

For too long, major festivals have leaned towards the elite, leaving countless creatives on the fringes.

That’s about to change, thanks to a renewed focus for the 2025 National Arts Festival (NAF) that puts everyday Batswana at the centre of this cultural rebirth, as announced by the Minister of Sports and the Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, recently.

“The NAF aims to ensure artists benefit from the festival, artists’ inclusivity, and community engagement,” Kelebeng posted.

The festival will begin at ward level, encouraging wide participation, community ownership and creative expression at the grassroots.

From there winners will advance to constituency competitions, then to regional festivals, and finally to a seven-day Gaborone Carnival where the nation’s top talent and culture champions will be crowned.

The Gaborone Carnival will be the grand parade featuring artists selected from the regions, performances from top local artists, interactive sessions, stalls to showcase products and services and showcasing of culinary arts and the region.

Registration rules rewritten

The heartbeat of this inclusive vision lies in the new registration system that is designed to ensure fairness and accessibility.

According to a press statement issued by the National Arts Council of Botswana, individuals and groups must specify and verify their ward of residence to participate.

This new protocol not only confirms representation but also encourages transparency and local accountability. Registered groups are now allowed to replace up to five members, provided the new entrants have not participated with other registered teams.

The move accommodates flexibility without compromising fairness.

A carnival of possibilities

By investing in ward-based development and empowering local talent to rise through the ranks, Botswana is forging a cultural blueprint that is both sustainable and soulful.

The National Arts Council of Botswana sees this as a chance to redefine creative legacy, build global-ready talent, and amplify the nation’s voice on the international arts stage.

