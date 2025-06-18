Amantle Brown: Uncancelled and Unstoppable

After conquering London’s global music stage with a historic performance, Amantle Brown returns to prove that true talent cannot be cancelled and silence the doubters with a soul-stirring surprise album

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Fresh from conquering the global stage with her soulful vocals and proud Setswana roots, songbird Amantle Brown has returned home with a gift that speaks straight to the soul.

The award-winning songstress who recently performed at the world-renowned SXSW and Billboard Global Power Players events in London has released a surprise acoustic and live album titled Heart in a Note, exclusively available at www.amantlebrown.com.

With the eight-track offering, she serenades her devoted fans, the “Brownies,” and reflects on a whirlwind moment that is reshaping both her path and Botswana’s place in the global music story.

“The light should shine on the artist”

Speaking to Time Out, Amantle said the international experience affirmed just how much Batswana creatives already know but fail to apply.

“In London, people know their role in the creative process and respect it,” she stated. “Here at home, we fight for the spotlight with artists, forgetting that the light should shine on the artist. That’s where we’re going wrong.”

Performing on world stages has taught her the power of staying in one’s lane and excelling in it – an ethos that she is bringing back to share with fellow artists as part of a larger mission to elevate the industry in Botswana.

Botswana in every note

What stood out most to Amantle during her sets was the intention behind her performance. “I wanted the audience to hear Botswana in every lyric,” she said. “Even though my music is slow, the Setswana carried emotion, identity and pride.

“I wanted people to look at me and not see a gap but a voice worth listening to. I want this incredible experience to open more international doors for the Amantle Brown brand.”

Her presence made an impact and not just for her personal brand. She hopes it will lead international ears back to Botswana, uncovering the country’s wealth of musical talent.

Good sound is not a luxury

Among the lessons she’s bringing home is the unmatched importance of sound. “The most powerful moment was seeing how seriously they take audio quality,” Amantle reflected.

“It’s not an afterthought. This is something that has caused conflicts in my musical journey, and hearing that great sound confirmed I’ve been fighting the right fight all along.”

For her, good sound is not a luxury but the heartbeat of live performance. She says it is time to raise the bar in Botswana and invest in a level of excellence that respects the artist and the audience alike.

Misunderstood and ‘cancelled’

After years of being misunderstood and even “cancelled,” Amantle believes her recent performances have shifted public perception. “There’s a change of heart,” she said. “People now realise they were sleeping on me. This isn’t just about me; it’s about transforming industry pain into progress.”

Her message? The attitude, not the talent, is the biggest barrier. “We need to stop undermining and competing with each other. The artist is the employer, and everyone else’s job is to make that star shine.”