iZaura Drops Genesis Collection 

Luxury fashion house iZaura debuts a bold capsule collection that threads Botswana’s past into the future of African luxury

GAZETTE REPORTER

With poetic silhouettes and powerful symbolism, iZaura’s latest creation, The Genesis Collection, is more than just a fashion statement – it’s a cultural awakening.

The Gaborone-based luxury fashion house has unveiled a non-commercial capsule of 6–8 striking looks that fuse heritage, sustainability and identity, casting a new vision for African design on the global stage.

Crafted for exhibition and editorial storytelling, Genesis reimagines traditional Botswana aesthetics through the lens of luxury streetwear and high-end ready-to-wear outfits.

New life in age-old motifs

Drawing from oral histories, archival imagery and sacred design language, the collection breathes new life into age-old motifs while placing Botswana firmly at the centre of contemporary cultural conversation.

“This collection tells the story of where we are going,” iZaura director, Mothusi Lesolle, told Time Out. “It’s time for Botswana’s aesthetic intelligence to take global form, without dilution or apology.”

Each look, rooted in both memory and modernity, echoes the strength of cultural identity while inviting the world to view Botswana’s creative sophistication through a fresh, uncompromising lens.

Sustainability as storytelling

But Genesis isn’t just a visual marvel but is a responsible one too. Designed using zero-waste cutting processes and sustainable materials, the capsule champions ethical fashion with deliberate care.

In doing so, iZaura solidifies its place as a leader not only in cultural storytelling but also in sustainable innovation. Lesolle emphasises that this collection is also a signal of the brand’s new business direction.

“We are creating convenience and accessibility to both our local and international clientele,” he said. “It has always been our dream to create identity and signature looks that tell the iZaura story in form, spirit and texture.”

A manifesto in motion

Accompanying the capsule is a limited-edition digital lookbook and a mini-documentary, a multi-sensory experience designed to provoke dialogue about creative sovereignty, cultural preservation, and fashion as a narrative tool.

Positioned as a visual manifesto, Genesis is a curated moment, a cultural artefact made to resonate with institutions, stakeholders and tastemakers who believe in Africa’s power to define itself through art.

Through Genesis, iZaura doesn’t just showcase fashion; it introduces a new design philosophy where heritage is not static but evolves. This is about a philosophy that proves that Botswana’s style language is ready to influence the world on its own terms.