Masunga prepares a royal welcome for Miss Botswana 2025, Ruth Thomas

GAZETTE REPORTER

The principal town of the North East District, Masunga, is set to sparkle with pride when it welcomes home its shining star, Ruth Thomas, on Friday 20 June at the Masunga main kgotla.

That will be the setting for the official Homecoming Celebration of Miss Botswana 2025 to honour the young beauty queen who has captured the hearts of her nation.

Recently crowned on 23 March, Ruth is more than just a beauty queen – she is a symbol of grace, ambition and the limitless potential of Botswana’s youth.

Her return to Masunga isn’t just a celebration, but a moment of reflection and pride for the community that raised and nurtured her.

Road to Miss World

Ruth will represent Botswana at the 73rd Miss World Festival in 2026, and this homecoming marks the beginning of that global journey.

The Miss Botswana Organisation is inviting Batswana and the media to join in the festivities, witness history and see Ruth off with the love that she so richly deserves.

As the crown comes home, Masunga becomes the heart of national pride – proving that the humble hamlets and unpretentious villages of Botswana can more than hold their own in the beauty stakes where the intellect is also of the essence anywhere.