Clash of Legends Expands Scope

A worthy charity affair, the Four Nations Tournament will feature ex-internationals and support former athletes living with disabilities

GAZETTE REPORTER

The third edition of the Clash of Legends football tournament is set to take place at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown this Saturday (21June).

For the first time, the event will feature four national teams, namely Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, comprising mostly former international players.

Previous beneficiaries

Launched to support former athletes living with disabilities, the tournament has donated to seven individuals since its inception in 2023. This year, the organisers plan to select one beneficiary from each of the visiting nations alongside three from the host nation, Botswana.

Among the previous recipients are former Zebras players such as Jomo Moatlhaping, Oscar Ncenga, Malepa Bolelang, and Mosimanegape Ramohibidu.

Notable names

The South African team is expected to include high-profile names such as Siphiwe Tshabalala – famous for scoring the opening goal of the 2010 FIFA World Cup alongside his fellow former national team players Itumeleng Khune, Siyabonga Nomvete and Thuso Phala.

Botswana will field a squad featuring Tshepiso “Sox” Molwantwa, Dirang Moloi, Tshepo Motlhabankwe, and Jerome Ramatlhakwane, who was instrumental in the country’s 2012 AFCON qualification.

Zimbabwe’s squad is expected to feature Esrom Nyandoro, Willard Katsande, Tinashe Nengomasha, and former Coventry City forward Peter Ndlovu.

Bigger and better

Namibia will be represented by players like Henrico Botes, Mohammed Ouseb, and George Hummel, all of whom played in South Africa’s top flight during their careers.

According to organiser Sekhana Koko, the shift to Francistown and expansion to four nations reflect a broader ambition for the event.

“It wasn’t easy to get here, but the third edition will be bigger and better,” he said at a presser recently. “We thought it was time to revamp the event and move it to Francistown.”

Global potential

Speaking at the same media briefing, former South African international Matthew Booth praised the tournament’s concept, citing its potential for continental expansion. “This is a fantastic concept that can be expanded across the whole continent and beyond,” he said.

Booth also noted the financial challenges many retired players face and expressed hope that South African corporate sponsors will support future editions.