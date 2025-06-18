Banni, Sebetlela Qualify for Hopes

Young duo will represent Botswana at the 2025 ITTF Africa Hopes Week in Lagos where participants will also receive coaching from experts affiliated with the International Table Tennis Federation

GAZETTE REPORTER

Makanaka Banni and Agobakwe Sebetlela will represent Botswana at the 2025 ITTF Africa Hopes Week & Challenge set for 20 to 25 July in Lagos, Nigeria.

The two players earned their spots after winning the national Hopes Week & Challenge that was held recently at Babusi Hall in Gaborone.

Organised by Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA), the local competition attracted over 30 athletes from across the country in the Under 12 category.

Path to qualification

The spokesperson of BTTA, Tshegofatso Malepa, said the tournament was aimed at identifying young talent as part of the association’s grassroots development efforts.

“Banni and Sebetlela showcased exceptional skill, determination and composure throughout the tournament, ultimately standing out as the top male and female performers in the Under 12 category,” she said in a statement.

Following their qualification, the players will undergo a series of intensive training sessions in preparation for the continental event. Malepa noted that BTTA views their participation in Lagos as part of a broader athlete development strategy.

“This opportunity marks a significant step in the players’ development journey and aligns with the association’s long-term vision of grooming athletes for future international success,” she said.

Training and competition

The ITTF Africa Hopes Week & Challenge brings together young table tennis players from across the continent for a combination of training and competition.

Participants receive coaching from experts affiliated with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), with the aim of improving technical skills and fostering international exposure at an early age.

BTTA has expressed confidence in Banni and Sebetlela’s readiness to compete on the continental stage. Their involvement in the Lagos tournament forms part of a growing effort to position Botswana as a competitive force in African table tennis.