Kesitilwe Reflects on Past Season

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Competitive. Professional. Forward-Looking. That is how the Chairman of Botswana Football League (BFL), Peter Kesitilwe, describes the 2024/2025 season of Botswana Premier League that BFL runs.

He views the period as a foundational year in the league’s evolution. Sitting down for an exclusive interview at Lekidi Football Centre in Gaborone on Monday this week, Kesitilwe emphasised that before anything else, the Board had to focus on the fundamentals.

“Firstly, as a new Board, we needed to get the basics right,” he said. “We had to construct a functional system that is conducive to competitive elite football.”

Integrity

That meant building from the ground up, with governance and compliance as the bedrock. For BFL to thrive, he noted, it needed integrity – both in structure and perception. “We aimed to instil a governance regime that would inspire confidence, not just from commercial partners but also from the fans,” Kesitilwe said.

His administration made significant changes behind the scenes. One of the earliest tasks was to ensure that the BFL Secretariat was “fit for purpose,” staffed by professionals who understood the demands of running a top-flight league. But more importantly, he added, was the task of reconnecting with the fans.

Family-friendly environment

Central to that was restoring the match-day experience, the league took deliberate steps to ensure that venues were safe, family-friendly environments. “We want families to feel secure and enjoy the game consistently,” said Kesitilwe.

On-field credibility was another major concern, hence BFL set strict compliance guidelines across the board and placed special emphasis on consistent and credible officiating.

“We had to insist that matches are decided on the field of play in accordance with the Laws of the Game, and not elsewhere,” Kesitilwe said, emphasising that this integrity is non-negotiable. “At the end of the day, it has to be about the football, the Beautiful Game, and nothing else.”

Fresh investment

That vision, however, requires financial stability. Kesitilwe acknowledged that while existing support has helped stabilise the league, more must be done to attract what he calls “new money” – fresh investment that allows clubs to become self-sustaining.

“Only then can they do more to organise their fan bases, develop young talent, and truly optimise performance,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Chairman of BFL laid out an ambitious roadmap for the 2025/2026 season. Chief among the objectives is continued professionalisation of operations. “We are benchmarking against continental best practices,” he said.

Physically and digitally

Part of that process involves modernising league operations to improve accessibility for fans. Digital innovation, streamlined ticketing, and consistent match-day broadcasting are all areas of focus.

He also pointed out that while last season is largely seen as a success, there is no room for complacency. “Much as people feel that things went well, a lot more needs to be done,” he said. “Batswana can expect an even more improved product next season.”