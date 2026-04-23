PACERS Launches New Jazz Festival

New lifestyle event combines music, hospitality, and curated social experiences

GABORONE – PACERS Experiential Events has announced the inaugural edition of JAZZ@PACERS, scheduled for 25 April 2026. This launch introduces a sophisticated jazz and soul-focused lifestyle event to the local cultural calendar, aiming to redefine the boutique festival experience.

Programme Details

The festival is expected to attract more than 4,000 attendees, running from midday until late at the organiser’s bespoke indoor and outdoor venue. The programme seamlessly blends live performances with high-end social and corporate activation spaces, designed to foster networking and relaxation in a premium environment.

The line-up features acclaimed regional acts including Kelly Khumalo, Simphiwe Dana, Mahotella Queens, Ami Faku, and Mafikizolo. These icons will perform alongside celebrated local artists such as Lister Boleseng, Kearoma Rantao, and Lizibo, ensuring a rich blend of regional heritage and local talent.

A Vision for Lifestyle Entertainment

Speaking at a media briefing on 17 April, Director Mpho Leonard noted that the initiative aims to provide a more structured and elevated platform for entertainment in the region. By focusing on “experiential” elements, the organisers hope to move beyond the standard concert format to offer a holistic lifestyle experience.

“Our goal is to harmonise world-class music with premium social experiences for our patrons.”