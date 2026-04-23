Why The Nebula Infestation is Timely 

In a world obsessed with looking okay, artist Diablo Santana forces a confrontation with what’s not turning anxiety, social pressure, and identity into something people can’t scroll past

GAZETTE REPORTER

There’s a quiet kind of chaos brewing this April in Gaborone, the kind that doesn’t shout, but lingers.

At Alliance Française de Gaborone, local artist Diablo Santana is cracking open the psyche with The Nebula Infestation, a solo exhibition that trades comfort for confrontation. The exhibition opened on April 21, is free and open to the public.

BLACK INK, RAW TRUTH

Forget colour therapy, Santana works in stark black ink, carving out the emotional undercurrents we’re trained to suppress. Anxiety. Self-doubt. Social pressure. The messy, unfiltered stuff.

His lines don’t just sketch, they press. They insist. They stay.

At the centre of this visual storm is the “Nebula Snake,” a slithering symbol of intrusive thoughts that refuses to be ignored. It coils through the exhibition like a recurring whisper you can’t quite silence. It gives a powerful visual form to the invisible challenges of modern life.

WHEN ART STOPS PRETENDING

This isn’t an exhibition that hands people answers. It doesn’t wrap things up neatly or offer easy healing. Instead, it opens a door and leaves people to decide whether they’re brave enough to walk through.

With works ranging from intimate, detailed drawings to large-scale immersive pieces, Santana mirrors the way mental struggles operate: sometimes subtle, sometimes all-consuming.

BREAKING THE POLISHED SURFACE

As conversations around mental health gain urgency, especially among young people, The Nebula Infestation lands right on time. Not as a solution, but as a disruption.

A reminder that beneath curated lives and polished exteriors, there’s often a quieter, more complicated reality.

A PLATFORM WITH PURPOSE

By hosting the exhibition, the Alliance Française continues to sharpen its edge as a cultural disruptor, one that gives local artists room to say the unsaid.

“We are committed to supporting artists who engage with real societal questions,” said director Anne-Charlotte Monneret. “This exhibition speaks directly to themes that resonate strongly with young people today.”

FACE YOUR OWN NEBULA

Running until 12 May, the exhibition invites viewers to step into Santana’s world, but not expect to leave untouched.

Because somewhere between the ink and the silence, they might recognise their own thoughts staring back.

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