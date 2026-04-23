BoFiNet, BTCL Power World Relays Connectivity

Botswana activates high-capacity digital infrastructure, positioning Gaborone for seamless global broadcast delivery and international sporting visibility through state-backed connectivity investment

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s Ministry of Communications and Innovation (MCI) says the country’s digital infrastructure is ready to support the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026 through a joint sponsorship by Botswana Fibre Networks (BoFiNet) and Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTCL).

The two state-owned companies, designated as official connectivity partners, will provide high-capacity internet services and international broadcast support in coordination with the Local Organising Committee.

BTCL has committed in-kind connectivity solutions and cash sponsorship valued at more than P3,000,000. Its contribution includes high-speed Wi-Fi at the National Stadium and University of Botswana Stadium, public Wi-Fi access, mobile connectivity for athletes and officials, and a cash component of P500,000.

BoFiNet will deliver a dedicated 10Gbps internet connection, alongside fibre infrastructure and structured cabling at the National Stadium and associated venues. The total value of its support is stated at over P830,000.

Digital Capacity

The Ministry said the partnership reflects Botswana’s broader push to position itself as a regional hub for digital infrastructure and innovation, while demonstrating capacity to host international events requiring resilient connectivity systems.

Acting Minister of Communications and Innovation Shawn Ntlhaile said the deployment extends beyond the event itself.

“The infrastructure we deploy and the expertise we contribute will leave a lasting capability that strengthens our local ICT sector and builds capacity for future international events,” he said.

He added that Botswana’s digital ecosystem includes the Digital Delta Data Centre, described as a Tier III Up-Time certified facility operated by BoFiNet.

“I can assure you that BOFINET and BTCL are committed, through MCI, to play a critical role in ensuring that the infrastructure requirements meet international resilience and compliance standards,” Ntlhaile said.

Public Engagement

The ministry has urged citizens and businesses to support the event by purchasing tickets and attending the relays scheduled for May 2 to 3, 2026, at the National Stadium.

Tickets are available at selected BTCL outlets including Game City, Main Mall, Airport Junction, Bodiba Mall and Megaleng, as well as at the Ministry of Sports and Arts in the central business district.

“We are honoured by this opportunity to ensure that the world witnesses Botswana’s excellence through a lens of reliable, high-speed connectivity,” Ntlhaile said.