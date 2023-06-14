PCH Scores Double “Best Film” Nominations in Canada

Film nominated for Best Short Film and Best Short Film (International) at Canadian awards

Ngqobe has also been nominated for Best Actor

GAZETTE REPORTER

Starring supermodel Kaone Kario and Zenzo Ngqobe as a young couple, high profile short film, “Partly Cloudy & Hot” or PCH for short, has been nominated for two Best Short Film awards at the International Black and Diversity Film Festival in Canada.

The locally produced film has been nominated for Best Picture in both the Canadian and the International categories.

Says the film’s executive producer, Donald Molosi, in a statement: “The double nomination is rare and exciting. It is an international recognition of Botswana film talent and our entire team is deeply grateful for that vote of confidence.”

According to PCH’s production company, CattlePost Films, the double nomination came after the film’s acceptance into the International Black and Diversity Film Festival in Canada last month.

Ngqobe nominated for Best Actor

The film festival is slated for Toronto in July where the producers and film stars are expected to fly to next month.

Popular South African actor Ngqobe has also been nominated for Best Actor in Canada for his role in PCH.

Lead actor in the film, Ngqobe, broke onto the acting scene in the Oscar-winning film, Tsotsi, in the role of Butcher. Since then, he has amassed critical acclaim for his work on The River, Redemption, Scandal and many other South African television shows.

Ngqobe notably starred opposite Laurence Fishburne in the Netflix series, Madiba, about the life of Nelson Mandela.

Upright Africans

On how he ended up on a flight to Botswana to film PCH, the South African actor said that he had always wanted to do a Botswana film. “I linked up with the executive producer, Molosi, and we started talking,” he said.

“When he was ready, he invited me to come partner with him on this production. It was easy for me to agree because we are both Upright Africans.”

Ngqobe’s co-star, Kario, added: “I thank Molosi for trusting me with this story. His confidence was infectious during filming!”

Challenged manhood

In “Partly Cloudy & Hot,” a husband’s manhood is challenged when his wife hands him a male fertility test. Ngqobe and Kario play the film’s couple, KB and Sara.

Said Ngqobe of his role: “I think PCH shows what men go through in our societies. It also shows that Botswana has great talent.”

PCH was filmed entirely in Botswana and features Tebogo Mokoto, Poloko Gladys Morobolo, Tulani Theo Tau and Special Ramatudung as supporting cast.