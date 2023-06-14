BOPEU Calls for “Swift Action” on ‘Killer’ Roads

Union alarmed by another fatal accident on A3 Road within two weeks

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) has called for government intervention following fatal road accidents that recently claimed a lot of lives.

The union wants an investigation into the accidents and measures taken to protect people.

This comes after an accident along the A3 Road involving 42 lives, where 13 are injured and one already dead.

The accident comes hardly two weeks after another one on the same road took 22 lives when a truck collided with a bus.

“It is imperative that we take action to ensure the safety of our comrades, reads a memo from the General Secretary of BOPEU, Ketlhapeleng Karabo.

Investigate

“Therefore we urge the government to investigate this accident and take necessary measures to repair the road thoroughly.

“This is not the first incident on this road and it has caused significant harm not only to our comrades but to many Batswana.

“We cannot afford to let any more of our comrades or citizens suffer due to negligence. We implore our leaders to prioritise the safety of our people and take swift action.”

The Gazette is informed that some of the victims in the most recent accident were employees of the Botswana Unified Revenues Service.

“While travelling in a bus from Kasane, a number of them sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at different health facilities in Francistown,” says the memo.