PenPower Ignites Purpose

PenPower Expo 2025 returns with a mission to unite authors, aspiring writers and readers in a celebration of storytelling, purpose and African narratives

GAZETTE REPORTER

PenPower Expo 2025 is gearing up to transform Enko Botho in Block 7 Gaborone into a creative sanctuary on 23 November, bringing together authors, readers, and dreamers who believe in the power of words to shift culture. More than a literary gathering, the Expo champions storytelling as ministry — a calling to heal, inspire and preserve African truth.

A PLATFORM BUILT ON PURPOSE

The Expo was born from three shared convictions: to build a supportive community for Christian authors, to close the gaps between academia and self-taught writers, and to amplify African stories in our own languages. Translation into Setswana and other indigenous languages remains a priority, ensuring local narratives retain their authenticity and spiritual depth.

The realization by the organizers was “If we don’t create platforms for Christian voices and African stories, we leave the world to be shaped by voices that do not reflect our convictions.” So PenPower Expo became that platform.

EMPOWERMENT FOR EVERY WRITER

Attendees can expect connection with publishers and creatives, clarity on writing and collaboration, confidence to finally commit their stories to the page, and resources ranging from translation opportunities to literary partnerships. The Expo also underscores spiritual grounding, framing writing as a divine mandate rather than mere talent.

LEADERS GUIDING THE MOVEMENT

The event is hosted by three influential literary leaders: Pastor Dr. Daniel S. Matematema, a multi-award-winning author and mentor; Dr. Peggy Dithapelo Lubinda, an educator and counselor dedicated to personal transformation; and Dr. Onkeme R. Letshwiti, a prolific pastor-author with more than 40 books to his name.

Post Views: 167