Han-C, Dato Step Into Africa’s Spotlight

Botswana’s Han-C and Dato Seiko will join the continent’s top creatives at the launch of Billboard Africa Power Players Vol. 1

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Celebrated local artists Han-C and Dato Seiko are set to stand among Africa’s most influential music leaders as they attend the launch of Billboard Africa Power Players Vol. 1. The exclusive industry event takes place on 19 November at the Peermont D’oreale Grand Hotel in Johannesburg, bringing together trailblazers shaping the sound of a globalising African music scene.

A ROOM FULL OF POSSIBILITY

For Han-C, the invitation represents both honour and responsibility.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” he told Time Out. “Other industries across Africa are more advanced, and the knowledge we gain there can be adapted and applied back home—and shared with others so we all grow.”

He added that sharing space with industry giants opens doors to collaborations, exposure, and unexpected creative pathways. He also expressed gratitude to BITC for making the opportunity possible.

A CONTINENTAL CELEBRATION

The Billboard Africa event will spotlight cultural innovators and unveil the platform’s roadmap for 2026. Attendees—ranging from major artists to entertainment executives—will network, exchange ideas, and imagine new futures for African music. For Botswana, the presence of two of its most dynamic voices signals growing visibility on the continental map.

The opportunity stems from BITC’s partnership with Global Venture Partners (GVP), which holds rights to several major media platforms, including Billboard. The collaboration previously enabled songstress Amantle Brown to perform at the Billboard Power Players event in London.