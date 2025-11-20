Dato Seiko’s Healing Point

Music artist, Dato Seiko prepares to transform Maitisong Theatre with an intimate, emotionally charged musical experience centred on healing, reflection, and soulful connection

GAZETTE REPORTER

Musician Dato Seiko is set to take over the Maitisong Theatre stage on 30 November with a deeply personal solo showcase titled The Healing Point. Announced in collaboration with Maitisong Theatre and her management agency, Makwati Media, the show marks a shift from its original Molapo Theatre venue to allow for a more immersive encounter.

AN INTIMATE MUSICAL JOURNEY

Designed as a fusion of alternative and R&B soundscapes, The Healing Point aims to envelop attendees in a curated community atmosphere—one that prioritises closeness, introspection, and soulful resonance. For Dato Seiko, the evening represents more than a concert; it is a narrative arc through love, loss, and rediscovery.

“There was The Loving Point, when everything felt whole, when love was full and alive and loud. And there was The Hurting Point, when everything you thought would last suddenly didn’t,” she said in a statement. “When love left, maybe walking out the door, maybe carried away in a casket. This… this right here, is what comes after all of that. The Healing Point. This is come back home after losing it all and losing yourself.”

A PREVIEW OF WHAT’S TO COME

Alongside beloved releases, the performance will feature unreleased music she has been crafting over recent years, with plans to officially debut the new work in 2026. Fans can expect a show built on vulnerability and renewal—echoing her signature emotive storytelling.

Tickets are now available via reservation at +267 77089273 and 72860770.