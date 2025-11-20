Golf Union Pushes Wider Participation

Says its development programmes are gaining traction, though progress in reviving key facilities remains slow

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana Golf Union (BGU) president Derrick Musa says the organisation is intensifying efforts to grow participation in the sport, especially among women and juniors. He noted that while new programmes are being rolled out, the revival of some golf facilities is yet to gain momentum.

Women’s Participation a Strategic Focus

Musa said addressing low female participation remains central to the Union’s agenda. “Yes, we are aware of few women taking up the sport of golf. It’s a focus area in our strategy and we have since developed a Women’s Golf Charter which we will be implementing to attract more women to play golf,” he said in a telephone interview.

He added that the Botswana Junior Golf League, run by Delta Sports International, along with junior programmes in Jwaneng and Orapa, is drawing more girls into the sport.

Junior Programme Extends to Schools

The Union is expanding its junior development initiative, Unleash Your Drive, targeting children as young as six. The programme is being introduced in primary schools through 20 trained Level 1 instructors.

“We have received donation of equipment from the R&A and have distributed to some of our affiliated clubs and to Baobab Primary School to start implementing the program,” Musa said. The first phase will later extend to more government schools, including upgrading some coaches to Level 2.

Facility Revivals Remain Slow

Musa said the BGU is working to revive courses in Francistown, Lobatse and Palapye, though progress has been limited by lease renewals and funding challenges. “Our plan is to revive those facilities… we are working at getting Francistown, Lobatse and Palapye facilities revived and to start being active,” he said.

Palapye’s course, he added, is a new development being pursued with Morupule Coal Mine.

Corporate Golf Days Under Review

Musa said corporate and charity golf days are monitored through affiliated clubs, with the Union setting regulatory standards. The BGU is developing a golf levy to support junior and grassroots programmes. “The game of golf at grassroots levels should benefit from corporate golf days,” he said.

