Softball Team Targets African Glory

Team Manager says the squad is healthy, experienced, and confident

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana’s U23 men’s national softball team is primed and ready for the Africa Qualifiers of the U23 Men World Championship set to begin on 25th and end on the 30th of November in Kenya. Team Manager Lapologang Ketlhoilwe confirmed that preparations have been thorough and systematic, with the squad undergoing four intensive training camps to date.

“Our fifth and final camp begun of Tuesday (yesterday) and runs until our departure on Saturday,” Ketlhoilwe said in a telephone interview. “We’ve had competitive games against elite local league teams during previous camps, which helped us assess fitness and execution. We addressed weak areas, and we are happy with where the team stands currently.”

Winning Ambitions

The team is aiming high, with qualifying for the World Championship as the top-ranked African side as the primary goal. “We have the talent to finish at the top,” Ketlhoilwe stated confidently.

Player Development

The squad is composed of promising youngsters drawn from elite clubs across the country. Ketlhoilwe highlighted the growth and progress made by the athletes since their first camp.

“When they first joined, they were not far off our expectations. Our focus was on building fitness and establishing effective player combinations to yield results. There has been significant growth in individual performance since the start of our preparations,” she explained.

Health Status

In terms of physical readiness, Ketlhoilwe confirmed that the team is in excellent health. “So far, everyone is healthy with no injuries reported,” she said.

Competitive Edge

Experience also plays a key role in the team’s readiness. All 16 players have been active in the local league, bringing valuable competitive experience to the camp. Combined with three months of intensive preparation, Botswana’s team is positioned strongly to compete at the highest level.

“Our athletes are used to a competitive environment, and the preparation they have undergone has put them in a better position to succeed,” Ketlhoilwe added.

