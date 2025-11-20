Gabz Hosts International Badminton Tourney 

The Botswana Badminton Association is set to host the Botswana International Future Series 2025 from 20–23 November in Gaborone, attracting top players from across the globe and showcasing local talent on the international stage

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana is preparing to welcome approximately 86 athletes from 17 countries to compete at the Botswana International Future Series 2025, running from 20 to 23 November. According to Thobo Tshosa, Public Relations Officer for the Botswana Badminton Association, the tournament aims to elevate competition standards and provide national athletes with crucial on-home-soil experience.

“This is a unique opportunity for our athletes to earn international ranking points and improve their overall game while competing against some of the best players from around the world,” Tshosa said.

Maximizing Exposure & Expertise

The event is not just about athletes. Local administrators, technical officials, and umpires will also gain valuable hands-on experience, ensuring the long-term development of badminton in Botswana. The Royal Aria Indoor Sports Arena has been secured as the venue, offering world-class facilities for a smooth and professional tournament experience.

“Our team of technical officials and umpires are fully prepared to run the tournament according to international standards, ensuring that every aspect of the event meets global expectations,” Tshosa added.

Promoting Local Talent

Fans are encouraged to watch Botswana’s very own stars, including Godknows Ketlhabanetswe, the current Botswana Open Men’s Singles Champion, and doubles champions Tshepo Perekisi and Tumelo Moilwa. Tshosa said their participation will inspire young players across the country to pursue badminton seriously.

“This tournament is a platform to inspire the next generation and attract new players, sponsors, and enthusiasts to the sport,” he noted.

Creating Lasting Legacy

Beyond competition, the tournament is expected to strengthen Botswana’s reputation as a capable host of international sporting events, stimulate investment in training facilities, and promote national pride. It is seen as a key step in nurturing local talent and positioning Botswana as a hub for competitive badminton in Africa.