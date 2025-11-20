Honouring Botswana’s Pride Trailblazers

The Botswana Gazette clinched the Media Representation Award at the inaugural BW Pride Awards, a ceremony honouring LGBTQIA+ changemakers in Botswana

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The inaugural BW Pride Awards unfolded this past weekend at Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino, where an intimate breakfast ceremony honoured the individuals and organisations shaping visibility, creativity, and LGBTQIA+ advocacy across Botswana. Held privately due to constraints around the broader event rollout, the gathering was designed to ensure that those who consistently uplift the community received their long-overdue recognition.

A MOMENT THAT COULD NOT WAIT

Founder Vincent Roman Matthys emphasised the necessity of going ahead despite challenges. “Today was about showing up for those who continue to show up for our community,” he said. “This intimate gathering reminded us that recognition, visibility, and honouring our shared work must continue, especially now.”

With rising hostility toward LGBTQIA+ communities across the region, the ceremony served as an act of defiance and tenderness—an insistence that resilience and excellence deserve to be spotlighted even in uncertain times.

CELEBRATING EXCELLENCE

From activism to art, journalism to safe-space creation, the 2025 honourees represent a spectrum of leadership. Standout winners included Trailblazer of the Year Caine Youngman, Creative of the Year Freddie Pro, Organisation of the Year LEGABIBO, and Youth Voice of the Year Kobe Red.

A special highlight was the Media Representation Award, received by The Botswana Gazette, recognising its continued commitment to inclusive storytelling and platforming LGBTQIA+ voices.

LOOKING AHEAD

The organising committee expressed gratitude to Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino for supporting the ceremony and affirmed plans to expand the awards in coming years. With a focus on community, visibility, and pride, the BW Pride Awards aim to grow into a national celebration of safety, creativity, and belonging.

2025 BW Pride Awards Winners

Trailblazer of the Year: Caine Youngman

Community Empowerment Award: Banana Club

Ally of the Year: Lesego Nchunga

Creative of the Year: Freddie Pro

Trans Visibility Award: Skipper Mogapi & Tshepo Ricki Kgositau

Healing Justice Award: Seipone Boitshwarelo

Organisation of the Year: LEGABIBO

Youth Voice of the Year: Kobe Red

Media Representation Award: The Botswana Gazette

Legacy Award: Shanti Lo

Hunk of the Year: Letlhogonolo Moremi

Babe of the Year: Osaka Sun

Fashion Icon: Mothusi Lesolle

Digital Voice: Kobe Red

Safe Space Award: ZEST

Founder’s Choice Award: Kat Kai Kol Kes