Dark Days Are Back 

The BPC has reinstated load shedding nationwide, citing lower-than-expected baseload generation at the Morupule B Power Station and reduced solar energy output caused by persistent cloud cover

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) has brought back nationwide load shedding, blaming the move on declining baseload production at the Morupule B Power Station and weakened solar power generation due to ongoing cloud cover.

The corporation’s Marketing and Communications Manager Kefilwe Kebafetotse confirmed that load management measures were scheduled to begin from 17 November 2025, primarily during evening hours, with daily power cuts limited to a maximum of two hours.

REDUCED ELECTRICITY GENERATION LEVELS

“BPC is currently experiencing reduced electricity generation levels arising from a forced curtailment of supply from the Morupule B Power Station,” she said, describing the measures as essential to maintain grid stability and ensure the cost-effectiveness of alternative power sources deployed during this period.

Kebafetotse added, “The power supply constraints have been further compounded by a decrease in solar generation due to the current cloud cover in most areas, both locally and regionally.”

CUSTOMERS URGED TO CONSERVE ENERGY

She encouraged customers to conserve electricity, particularly during peak hours from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, to support grid stability and manage costs effectively. “We apologise for the inconvenience and thank our valued customers for their patience as we work diligently to restore stable power supply. We expect baseload capacity to improve by the end of November 2025,” Kebafetotse said.

BPC has committed to transparent communication, promising regular updates on the load shedding schedule via social media, SMS alerts, and other communication channels.

With the festive season approaching and peak energy demand expected, BPC is urging households and businesses to adopt energy-saving measures, including minimizing non-essential electricity use and optimizing the use of high-consumption appliances.

REGIONAL POWER CONSTRAINTS IMPACT BOTSWANA

The current power interruptions in Botswana occur against a backdrop of regional electricity challenges. Reports from South African media indicate that Eskom, South Africa’s state-owned power utility, is also implementing scheduled load reductions in parts of Gauteng this week, with outages during peak hours lasting up to five hours in some areas.

Eskom’s supply constraints have a direct impact on Botswana, which imports electricity from South Africa. In affected Gauteng areas, morning load reductions are scheduled between 5:00 AM and 9:00 AM, affecting communities such as Rethabiseng, Kudube, Orange Farm, Hillsview East, and Tsakane.

Analysts say the synchronization of Botswana and South Africa’s electricity challenges reflects broader strain on Southern Africa’s electricity infrastructure, amid rising demand and limited generation capacity.

