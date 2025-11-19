Team Set for African Youth Games

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana is finalising preparations for the 4th African Youth Games scheduled for 10–20 December 2025 in Luanda, Angola. The event will gather young athletes aged 14–17 from up to 54 African nations, making it one of the continent’s most significant youth sporting stages

Angola will become the first Lusophone nation to host the multi-sport competition, which coincides with the country’s 50th anniversary of independence. The Games will be staged across six cities, including Luanda, Benguela, and Bengo, and will feature 33 sporting disciplines.

Botswana is expected to compete in athletics, badminton, beach volleyball, basketball, boxing, cycling, equestrian, judo, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, and fencing.

Development Pathway

In a statement, the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) said the Games remain an important step for emerging talent. “For our young athletes, the Games are not only a platform for excellence but also a pathway to future success as they serve as qualifiers for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games,” the BNOC noted. The organisation also highlighted the event’s wider purpose, saying it “fosters unity, cultural exchange, and the celebration of African sport.”

Context

Botswana previously hosted the 2nd African Youth Games in 2014, which drew about 2,000 athletes from 51 countries competing in 21 sports.