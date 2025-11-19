Raguin’s Win Boosts Local Tennis

Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) hails Ntungamili Raguin’s third ITF Junior title of 2025 as a major inspiration for the country’s junior players and local coaches, highlighting the growing potential of Botswana on the global junior tennis stage

GAZETTE REPORTER

Ntungamili Raguin, based in France, has clinched his third ITF Junior title of 2025 at the J100 tournament held in Kenya recently, defeating Italy’s Mattia Baroni 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a nearly three-hour battle. The victory marks another milestone for Botswana tennis, elevating the nation’s presence in the world junior rankings.

Inspiring Juniors

“This win means a lot to the Association. It comes as an inspiration to our junior players who may otherwise have lost hope,” said Botswana Tennis Association spokesperson Tshepang Tlhankane in a telephone interview. “It reminds them that they too can achieve great things. If one Motswana can do it, then the rest of them can too.”

Motivating Coaches

Tlhankane emphasized that Raguin’s success also motivates local coaches. “Coaches need to push junior players under them to work harder because once their player achieves, they too achieve, and the Association alike,” he said.

Global Recognition

While winning multiple tournaments simultaneously would have been ideal, Tlhankane noted that every victory improves Botswana players’ rankings and places the national flag among top-ranking countries in world junior tennis.

Support for Dreams

Looking ahead, the Association plans to continue supporting Raguin’s journey toward junior Grand Slam participation. “If Ntunga keeps winning these tournaments, he gets closer to the ultimate dream of playing junior slams, and that would be a first for Botswana. This is a dream that BTA will always support,” Tlhankane affirmed.