Pesalema is Gospel Icon 

The grand finale of Poso Gospel Icon Season 1 crowned Pesalema Motshodi as the winner in a night of uplifting praise, powerful performances and heartfelt celebration

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

A new star in Botswana’s gospel music scene was born this past weekend as Pesalema Motshodi, better known as Pesalema, was crowned winner of Poso Gospel Icon Season 1.

The grand finale was held at Rockland Family International Church in Gaborone, drawing a huge crowd for an evening of worship, song and community celebration.

The atmosphere inside the church hall was electric, filled with soulful harmonies and expectant hearts. Contestants took turns delivering stirring performances, blending gospel tradition with contemporary flair.

Psalmic magic on stage

When Pesalema took to the stage, her anointed voice and commanding presence captivated the audience, each note carrying a depth of devotion. She performed two songs rooted in scripture.

The first was drawn from Psalm 118:24, declaring, “This is the Day that the Lord has Made.” Her second performance was inspired by Psalm 29, a powerful call to ascribe glory to the Lord. The delivery – which coincided with her recent 29th birthday – was a poignant moment that resonated with many in attendance.

Speaking in an interview soon thereafter, Pesalema described her win as a divine milestone: “Being crowned is a new season, the beginning of great things in my singing career,” she cooed.

Sacrifice, discipline and prayer

She revealed that preparation for the competition involved sacrifice, discipline and prayer, all of which strengthened her faith and artistry. “Before I joined the competition, I was in a long programme of prayer,” she said. “My name, Pesalema, is sacred and is designed to praise God. I was born to worship.”

A performer with roots in the arts, Pesalema studied the performing arts at Limkokwing University and is currently pursuing part-time studies. She has already released two singles titled Closer and Khubama, which are available on digital platforms.

Part of Pesalema’s winnings include singing alongside Joyous Celebration on October at UB Sports Arena in Gaborone.

Strong competition, esteemed judges

As part of her prize, Pesalema will record a live album, adding to her growing repertoire of songs that she has been writing since childhood.

Other finalists included Tlotlo Mpe, Tao Rapitse, Noma Mathaba, and Agatha Elijah. The judging panel featured Dr Lindelani Mkhize of Joyous Celebration, broadcaster Khumo Kgwaadira, and singer-songwriter Samantha Mogwe.

The competition, a collaboration between BotswanaPost, Brave Heart, and Joyous Celebration, has been hailed as a platform merging faith, music, and community while creating opportunities for emerging gospel talent.