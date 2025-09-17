Historic 400m Final for Botswana 

Botswana’s 400m Breakthrough

Botswana celebrates a historic triple qualification in the men’s 400m final at the World Championships, but veteran Olympian Isaac Makwala has cautioned that the final will not be easy

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana’s 400m athletes are set for a historic showdown at the World Championships in Tokyo, with Olympian Isaac Makwala praising their progress and potential.

For the first time in the nation’s history, three athletes—Collen Kebinatshipi, Bayapo Ndori, and Lee Eppie—have all advanced to the 400m final, marking a milestone for Botswana’s sprint program.

Kebinatshipi Shines Bright

Kebinatshipi was the standout performer in the semifinals, clocking 43.61 seconds to set a new national record. The run eclipsed Makwala’s previous mark of 43.72 seconds, but also registered a world-leading time and moved him to 10th on the men’s 400m all-time global list. Despite this feat, Makwala warned that the final will be challenging.

Makwala Expresses Confidence

“It’s the first time we have three athletes in the final at the World Championships,” he told this publication in a brief telephone interview. “It shows that we are growing as a nation. We should be proud of Kebinatshipi for the national record. The program suits them—they will rest a bit for the final. It’s not going to be easy, especially for Kebinatshipi who ran 43.61 seconds; he might be tired. But looking at their performance, I’m confident they will do well.”

Trio Impresses Fans

Ndori impressed as well, winning his semifinal heat in 44.21 seconds, while Eppie secured second place in his heat with 44.51 seconds. The trio’s combined performance demonstrates that Botswana now has serious medal-contending depth in the 400m.

Middle-Distance Progress

Botswana’s middle-distance runners also made their mark. In the 800m heats, Kethobogile Haingura finished third in his race with 1:45.02, while Tshepiso Masalela came second in his heat with 1:44.74. Both advanced to the semifinals, highlighting the nation’s growing competitiveness across multiple track events.

Thursday’s 400m final presents a historic opportunity for Botswana. With Kebinatshipi, Ndori, and Eppie in peak form and guided by a carefully managed program, the country could witness its first men’s 400m (individual race) medal at a World Championships.